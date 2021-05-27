California to offer $116M in coronavirus vaccine prize money

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks in front of the hospital ship US Naval Ship Mercy that arrived into the Port of Los Angeles on Friday, March 27, 2020. Photo by Carolyn Cole, Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool.

Californians will be eligible for $116.5 million in prize money for getting coronavirus shots, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday, a windfall aimed at getting millions more vaccinated before the nation’s most populous state fully reopens next month.

