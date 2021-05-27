Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California to offer $116M in coronavirus vaccine prize money

Posted by 
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tzb2y_0aDsrvTg00
California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks in front of the hospital ship US Naval Ship Mercy that arrived into the Port of Los Angeles on Friday, March 27, 2020. Photo by Carolyn Cole, Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool.

Californians will be eligible for $116.5 million in prize money for getting coronavirus shots, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday, a windfall aimed at getting millions more vaccinated before the nation’s most populous state fully reopens next month.

Support our journalism.

Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.

View All 35 Commentsarrow_down
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Government
State
California State
Long Beach, CA
Coronavirus
Long Beach, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Californians#Hyperlocal News#Coronavirus Shots#Prize Money#Advertiser Support#Gov Gavin Newsom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
California StatePosted by
Long Beach Post

California to allow sale of to-go cocktails through 2021

There’s one pandemic change that Californians are sure to toast: The to-go cocktail. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Long Beach reports first COVID-19 death in a week

Long Beach officials Thursday reported the city’s first COVID-19 death in a week, for a total of 940 since the onset of the pandemic 14 months ago. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Column: When Long Beach sunk the plan to ship the Queen Mary to Japan

The spring of 1997 was Long Beach’s last good chance to get out from under the insatiable money pit that is the Queen Mary. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Los Angeles County sees more UK variant of COVID-19

The most common COVID-19 variant of concern circulating in Los Angeles County is now the U.K. variant, health officials said Saturday. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Harbor Commission approves $622M port budget

The Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners unanimously approved a $622.4 million budget for the Port of Long Beach during its meeting Monday. Despite 10 straight months of record-setting cargo volumes, the adopted budget for fiscal year 2022 is 4.2% less than the current budget, according to a port announcement. Operating revenue is projected to be 8.7% higher based on anticipated cargo volumes.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Opinion: Remembering George Floyd

Today, as I remember George Floyd on the anniversary of his murder, I think about feeling a knee on the back of my neck as I lay on the ground prone, across the street from Washington Middle School, on a dark night over 35 years ago. I don’t know how many people reading this piece have ever felt a law enforcement official’s knee on the back of their neck.