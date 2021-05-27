Cancel
They Didn't Teach Us That In History Class: The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

BIN: Black Information Network
 7 days ago
From the Revolutionary War through the Iraq War, hundreds of years are covered in history classes across the United States. While many teachers work hard to cover everything they can, there are a number of historical events that fall by the wayside. Unfortunately, many of those historical events that are neglected in educational environments are about the Black experience in America. As a result, many people don't learn about the race riots of 1967 or the 1985 MOVE Bombing until adulthood. However, the most undertaught event in American history is the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Racism in the midwestern city not only killed hundreds, but also destroyed the city's Greenwood District. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the tragic event and the sting of the violent attack still sits in the hearts of survivors and their descendants.

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

