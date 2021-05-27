Cancel
New Philadelphia, OH

Schoenbrunn Village to bring back Children's Day

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistoric Schoenbrunn Village, 1984 E. High Ave., New Philadelphia, will bring back Children’s Day from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 19. The event will include demonstrations and activities featuring life in the 18th century. Schoenbrunn is a partial reconstruction of the original village and has 17 reconstructed buildings, including the school and church on their original sites.

