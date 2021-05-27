Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

NBA’s Lebron James spotted donning Apple’s unannounced Beats earbuds

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Apple has yet to confirm its new wireless earbuds under the Beats brand called 'Beats Studio Buds,' a source familiar with the matter told DailyMail.com that the tech giant is moving forward with development and gave Los Angeles Lakers player Lebron James one of the first pairs. An image of the professional basketball player during practice on May 25 shows red earbuds with a white Beats logo in the center and on Wednesday, James shared a gallery of pictures on Instagram while wearing a whi...

www.lakers365.com
Apple
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
Technology
Basketball
Instagram
Sports
NBAdefector.com

The NBA Should Beware Of Getting What It Wanted From The Play-In Games

It is hardly remarkable that most people connected to the National Basketball Association think the play-in thingy is a grand idea without having seen it in action because, well, that’s what you do, right? Take a postseason system that already doesn’t have enough excellence and invite more mediocrity to it, while passing it off as “good for the fans.” And more specifically, for their money-distribution systems.
NBA Analysis Network

LeBron James explains why Stephen Curry is his pick for 2021 NBA MVP

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA play-in tournament, LeBron James shared his thoughts on the 2021 NBA MVP race. Who does he think should win it? The superstar of his upcoming matchup…none other than Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, not Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, who has solidified as the consensus choice.
The Big Lead

NBA Won’t Let LeBron James Screw His Own Team

The Los Angeles Lakers will play the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon in the first game of their playoff series. News from this morning shows they came dangerously close to doing so without their best player and leader. In the early hours of Saturday, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported LeBron James...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James reportedly violated the NBA's health and safety protocols and still played against the Warriors

Normally, a violation of the NBA’s health and safety protocols will have you sitting for at least a few games. That’s how it’s been for most of the season, at least. But, apparently, that isn’t the case for LeBron James who violated the NBA’s health and safety protocols earlier this week ahead of the Lakers’ play-in game against the Warriors, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.
NBAMercury News

LeBron James says Steph Curry is NBA’s MVP ahead of Wednesday’s play-in matchup

Count LeBron James among those calling for Steph Curry to win the NBA’s MVP award. James’ flattery comes ahead of Wednesday’s matchup between his Los Angeles Lakers and Curry’s Warriors at Staples Center in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament. “Just look at what he’s done this year,” James told reporters after...
NBAillinoisnewstoday.com

LeBron James will not face quarantine for violating the NBA’s COVID protocol

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James violates the NBA’s health and safety protocol, but never faces quarantine for 10-14 days away from the team. James participated in a promotional event for Lobos 1707 Tequila, the spirit of James being an investor. “This is a breach of the agreed protocol and,...
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: 3 keys for success in 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to defend their NBA title by leaning on improved depth while hoping stars like Anthony Davis and LeBron James can stay fit. The Lakers are one of the most intriguing teams vying for glory in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. They have the make-up of a juggernaut but the seeding of an underdog. The first task is to see off the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.
NBAYardbarker

First look: Lakers vs Warriors Play-In Game

The Los Angeles Lakers opponent to make it into the postseason tournament has been decided. It’s the Golden State Warriors. Here’s an early look at the Lakers’ matchup in the NBA’s play-in tournament out West. When: Wednesday, May 18. Time: 7 p.m. local time. Where: Staples Center. TV: ESPN. Opening...
NBAThe Day

LeBron vs. Steph: A play-in game will be a superstar tussle

Oh, what a way to get into NBA playoff mode. The matchups for the NBA’s new play-in tournament are set. It starts Tuesday night with the Eastern Conference: No. 10 Charlotte at No. 9 Indiana and No. 8 Washington at No. 7 Boston. And things shift to the Western Conference on Wednesday night: No. 10 San Antonio at No. 9 Memphis and No. 8 Golden State at the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.
NBANew York Post

LeBron James sends strong message to his critics: ‘huh??’

Warriors star Steph Curry may have notched the NBA’s scoring title on Sunday, but LeBron James wants some recognition, too. James’ 25 points in the Lakers’ 110-98 regular-season-finale win over the Pelicans on Sunday earned him his 17th straight season averaging 25 points a game, an NBA record. The 36-year-old...
NBAFOX Sports

Should LeBron James' Lakers fear Stephen Curry and the Warriors in play-in?

The two hottest teams in the NBA's Western Conference are headed on a collision course Wednesday. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers ⁠— winners of five straight games ⁠— will duke it out with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors ⁠— winners of six straight ⁠— for the West's No. 7 seed in the NBA's new play-in tournament.
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: LeBron James ‘Tweaked’ Ankle In Win Over Pelicans But Will Be ‘Fine’

It is no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers’ chances to repeat as NBA champions hinge on their health as they were snakebitten by the injury bug during the 2020-21 season. The Lakers saw LeBron James and Anthony Davis miss extended time due to ankle and calf/Achilles injuries, respectively, and the team predictably struggled with their two superstars out. Davis returned after over two months off and began to resemble himself in Los Angeles’ final five games or so, while James came back with two games remaining left in the season.
NBAPopculture

LeBron James Blasts Haters After Reaching NBA Scoring Milestone

LeBron James didn't have the 2020-21 season many expected him to have mostly because of an ankle injury he suffered in March. However, the four-time NBA champion still finished the year averaging 25 points per game, making him the only player in NBA history to average at least 25 points or more in 17 seasons. James posted the stat on Twitter and sent the message to his haters.
NBASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Fears of a Laker revival in the NBA playoffs are justified

So much for readjustment, timing, chemistry and all the other entries from the Coach’s Thesaurus. It’s as simple as it ever was. If you’re playing with LeBron James and he gets a rebound, run downcourt like an escaping prisoner. If he gets double-teamed, sprint to the vacated area. Or, if it’s the end of the game, go to the corner and make sure your trigger-finger is engaged. The ball, and your chance for a hero shot, is coming.
InsideHook

5 Reasons the Warriors-Lakers Play-In Will Be the Best Game of the NBA Season

Wednesday night’s game at the Staples Center between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors won’t see those two teams at the height of their basketballing powers. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still working back to full fitness after extended periods away due to injury, and Klay Thompson, who hasn’t played a minute since tearing his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals, won’t be back until next season.
NBANew York Post

LeBron James tweaks ankle injury before NBA playoffs

The defending champion Lakers didn’t expect to be fighting for their playoff lives in the play-in tournament, but LeBron James and Anthony Davis both missed a significant chunk of the season, knocking Los Angeles down to the seventh seed. Things were starting to get back to normal for the Lakers,...