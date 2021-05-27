Cancel
Merrill, WI

Mark 'Cub' L. Bandle

 7 days ago

Mark ‘Cub’ L. Bandle, age 65 of Merrill passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial for Cub will be held on Friday, June 4th at 2 p.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Theresa with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 4th from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at the church in Theresa. Interment will be held at St. Theresa Memorial Gardens in Theresa.

Fotos from the Past

Researched by Michael J. Caylor, Jr. 5-12-71 He was fired, he was still paid, and now he is back on the job. That is the story of the last week of Chief Deputy Sheriff Harvey Woodward. Late last week Sheriff Alfred Giese fired Woodward and told him to turn in his badge, gun, and car keys. Woodward, based on advice from his attorney, District Attorney James T. Rogers, and Law Enforcement Committee Chair Clarence Krueger, instead stayed on the job. As the week and weekend went on, Giese said he would refuse to pay Woodward out of his budget, but County Clerk Ken Oldenburg said that would be impossible and promised Woodward, who is 42 and has five boys at home, that he will still be paid. On Saturday, Giese filed court action against Woodward seeking his removal, based on his claims that the County’s Civil Service Commission is invalid, therefore making Woodward and every deputy on the department at-will employees, his will. However, when a special hearing was called into session on Monday in Marathon County Court, Giese asked to dismiss the case. That request came after Giese, Woodward, their attorneys, and DA Rogers all met behind closed doors. Giese claims when the office of Sheriff was merged with the former Traffic Patrol Division, the process was invalid, as was the appointment of Woodward, who had previously served as supervisor with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. Insides sources reported this past week that Giese refused to deputize Woodward for 1971 and at first refused to issue him an identification card. Local fire apparatus salesman Otis Radke confirmed Sheriff Giese did issue him an identification card as Chief Deputy in 1971, but it was done as a joke, and he instead now holds a Deputy Sheriff card in its place.
Marie Ellyn Hamilton Marrier

Marie Ellyn Hamilton Marrier, age 75, of Merrill, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital, from cardiac issues. Marie was born on October 2, 1945 at Marinette General Hospital in Marinette, WI to Louis Arnold Hamilton and Velma Glen Ellen Rude Hamilton, both originally of Rhinelander, WI. She had one brother, Jack Allan Hamilton, who was 4 years her senior. Marie grew up in the Town of Scott west of Merrill, having moved to this area at age 8 weeks. She attended a one room schoolhouse for her entire 8 grades of elementary school, a fact over which she expressed both pride and lament. Marie was a 1963 graduate of Merrill Senior High School, 1966 graduate of Columbia Hospital School of Nursing, Milwaukee, WI, and of the first Family Nurse Practitioner class at the University of Wisconsin Department of Family Practice Residency in Madison at the St. Mary’s site in 1976. Marie was most proud of being the first certified nurse practitioner in the northern third of Wisconsin, starting in the mid seventies under the tutelage of Michael Mikkelson, M.D. She was an RN for 42 years and an FNP for 34 years, 17 of those at the Family Medical Clinic in Merrill, in a team practice with MK Mikkleson, M.D., 13 years at the Wausau Medical Center Department of Family Practice in Wausau, in team practice with DP North, M.D. and AM Waldman, M.D. The last 3 years of her career were spent practicing at clinics in Wausau, Stevens Point, Medford and Tomahawk for Family Planning Health Services of Wausau, WI. Marie considered these last 3 years as a donation to the reproductive health cause, which she felt strongly about being a “sixties rabble rouser” as she referred to herself. She also liked to say that “one had to be able to afford to work at FPHS!” Marie married the love of her life, Wayne J. Marrier, on June 11, 1966 at Our Savior’s Norwegian Lutheran Church in Merrill, WI, where she had been both baptized and confirmed. She and Wayne were the first couple married at the current Logan Street location of Our Savior’s. Marie was quite proud of that fact, as her parents had been the first couple married in the Trinity Lutheran Church, another Norwegian Lutheran Kirke, in Rhinelander, WI. Marie enjoyed doing extensive genealogy work on both her Norwegian and Swedish heritage. The culmination of her 10-year Rude family history search was a 2-week reunion pilgrimage in 2005 to Hurdal, Norway with ten other American relatives, a trip which Marie personally planned and organized for the group. Along with her sister-in-law, Pamela Kanitz Hamilton, she also did extensive research on her Scottish and English Maine heritage. She had traveled extensively in the U.S., proud of the fact that she had been to all the states except Rhode Island and Alaska. Marie thoroughly enjoyed spending her winter months with Wayne in Orange Beach, Alabama. Marie was the first volunteer Ombudsman at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill, a position she held through the Wisconsin State Department of Aging and AARP. She was also an active member of the Merrill Historical Society, Friends of TB Scott Library, and Christ United Methodist Church, having served on several committees and serving as a Liturgist at services. Marie was a charter member of the Columbia Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association and the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She also was a longtime member of the Wisconsin and American Nurses Association. Marie looked forward to and enjoyed doing a Civil War reenactment of her great grandmother, Mehitable Jane Young Hamilton of Greenville, ME, who had worked in the Civil War hospitals in Washington, DC for four years, and with the Civil War Nursing at the Prairie River Middle School Civil War Days.
Randall named Athlete of the Week

Cole Randall, Merrill High School (MHS) Junior, has been named athlete of the week for the week of May 6, 2021. Cole is a member of the Merrill Bluejays Varsity Trap Team and was in the top 5 Varsity shooters thus far in the season for Merrill, coming in at number 4 with a score of 88 out of a possible 100 points as of Apr. 27. In the Apr. 20 match against the Tomahawk Claybusters, Cole was the number two scorer with 24 out of 25 points. Cole started out as a Sophomore on the Bluejays JV Trap Team. He also started shooting on the Lincoln Gun Club Trap League last year. Cole said his mom has been really supportive of his involvement with Trap as a sport.