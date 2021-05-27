Can you find the one celebrity who did not appear on Baywatch?

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and actress Cynthia Daniel have been married since 2006. The couple has three children together, Colt, Ryland, and Steely Rose. Cole Hauser's acting career began alongside some of Hollywood's biggest names in 1990s hits like Dazed & Confused, School Ties, and Good Will Hunting. He continued with performances in blockbusters like Olympus Has Fallen and 2 Fast, 2 Furious. But perhaps none of his roles have captured the hearts of viewers as his portrayal of fan-favorite Rip Wheeler in the TV drama Yellowstone. On the Paramount Network show, he stars as a ranch hand alongside ranch owner and family patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). Rip's steamy romantic relationship with Dutton's daughter, Beth (Kelly Reilly), often leaves fans swooning and might have you wondering if Hauser is married in real life.