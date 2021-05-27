Cancel
Lakers’ Montrezl Harrell ‘Likes’ Tweet Trolling Clippers After Game 2 Loss to Mavs

By Yahoo! Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell may not be all that heartbroken if his old team suffers another disappointing playoff exit. Harrell "liked" a tweet referencing how the 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year was partially held to account for the Los Angeles Clippers' collapse against the Denver Nuggets. While the blame for the Clippers' failure to close out a 3-1 lead wasn't placed solely on Harrell, he became a part of the inevitable postmortems.

