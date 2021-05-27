Lakers’ Montrezl Harrell ‘Likes’ Tweet Trolling Clippers After Game 2 Loss to Mavs

It finally happened. After weeks of anticipation, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel played a lineup that featured both Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol, and while it didn't look great in the box score or on the court, Vogel believes it's something worth revisiting. It was a -9 overall but that's just because we gave up two threes during that stretch in the fourth," Vogel said after the Lakers' 123-110 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.