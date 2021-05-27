Here’s How Yo Gotti Honored His Annual Mission to ‘Spend at Least a Million on My Birthday’

His sitdown with Drink Champs has been much talked about, especially after he called DJ Khaled the "Quincy Jones of Hip Hop." Fat Joe is not only an applauded artist but his commentary on Rap and Hip Hop culture has been known to spark a discussion or two. Another takeaway moment from his Drink Champs appearance had to do with Diddy and whether or not the Bad Boy mogul has the chops to take over the scene in the same way that he and his artists did back in the 1990s.