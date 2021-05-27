Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Here’s How Yo Gotti Honored His Annual Mission to ‘Spend at Least a Million on My Birthday’

By Joshua Espinoza
Complex
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYo Gotti clearly hasn’t forgotten the “treat yo’self” mantra. On Wednesday, the Memphis rapper hit up Instagram to show off the extravagant birthday gifts he purchased for himself. The video features Gotti, who turned the big 4-0 last week, zooming in on two cased watches by Richard Mille. He says the first timepiece cost him about $650,000, while the second ran about $440K. He also emphasized tha that the former piece was adorned with factory diamonds, and made it a point to showcase the certifications of authenticity.

www.complex.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yo Gotti
Person
Richard Mille
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Rolls Royce Truck#Ferrari#Lamborghini#Lil Migos#Tha#Factory Diamonds#Dis Year#Big 4#Video#Headlines#Elf#Memphis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Yo Gotti Takes Flexing To A New Level

After being deemed one of the top five rappers dead or alive by HNHH's latest Rise & Grind star Unfoonk, Yo Gotti is back with a post that proves he's one of the music industry's wealthiest rappers and label executives. Last week, Yo Gotti celebrated his 40th birthday by holding...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Akademiks Suggests Keyshia Ka'Oir Slept With Yo Gotti While Gucci Mane Was In Jail

Gucci Mane may not appreciate this one. DJ Akademiks has often weighed in on the relationships and careers of rappers, especially over on his Twitch channel where he's not censored by partnerships or deals. The blogger recently kicked up dust after he addressed Gucci and wife Keyshia Ka'Oir's relationship, claiming that while Gucci was in prison, Keyshia was "allegedly" sleeping with Yo Gotti.
MusicComplex

Yo Gotti’s CMG Records Forms Partnership With Interscope

Over the years, Yo Gotti has cultivated a healthy roster of successful acts that include Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee. Now the Memphis mogul has decided to join forces with Interscope to create a partnership that will build a bigger platform for his acts. Interscope Geffen A&M and...
MusicBillboard

Yo Gotti's CMG Label Teams with Interscope Geffen A&M on Artist Development

Interscope Geffen A&M (IGA) and rapper Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group (CMG) have partnered to further develop and support CMG’s roster of artists including Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg and EST Gee, it was announced today. The collaboration has already produced successes for Moneybagg Yo, who recently earned his first-ever Billboard...
Los Angeles, CAHipHopDX.com

Moneybagg Yo Gifts CMG Boss Yo Gotti With Iced-Out Bread Gang Chain

Los Angeles, CA – Memphis rapper Yo Gotti may have celebrated his 40th birthday on Tuesday (May 18), but the celebrations continued well into the weekend. On Sunday (May 23), the Collective Music Group boss took to Instagram to share a video of his artist Moneybagg Yo gifting him with an iced-out chain for his own label, Bread Gang. The pair linked up on a sidewalk in Los Angeles, with a crowd of people forming around them.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Yo Gotti Enlists DaBaby for New Single ‘Drop’: Listen

On Wednesday, Yo Gotti announced the big news that his label CMG has partnered with Interscope for a new deal that will help further push the careers of his artists Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee and more. “With 25 years under his belt as a successful artist, label head,...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Yo Gotti Announces Big CMG News

Yo Gotti has been making major moves all year with his CMG label, developing the careers of MoneyBagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, and a few others. He has been a leading force in the game as a rap mogul, finding some gems on the route to having one of the most powerful labels in hip-hop. On Wednesday, the 40-year-old legend announced a huge new move for CMG, partnering with Interscope.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Yo Gotti – ‘Drop’ (featuring DaBaby)

Yo Gotti teams with DaBaby for his new single, ‘Drop’ – the twerk anthem of the summer. Produced by J. White Did It, the song surfaces just days after Gotti unveiled news about his new deal with Interscope Records. “Drop, shake your a** then / Drop, with your best friend,”...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Fat Joe Praises Diddy, Doesn't Think He Can "Recreate" His 1990s Energy

His sitdown with Drink Champs has been much talked about, especially after he called DJ Khaled the "Quincy Jones of Hip Hop." Fat Joe is not only an applauded artist but his commentary on Rap and Hip Hop culture has been known to spark a discussion or two. Another takeaway moment from his Drink Champs appearance had to do with Diddy and whether or not the Bad Boy mogul has the chops to take over the scene in the same way that he and his artists did back in the 1990s.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Moneybagg Yo Celebrates His #1 Album In "A Gangsta's Pain" Music Video

Moneybagg Yo's had a slow grind to the top of the food chain in the rap game. Over the past few years, he's delivered solid bodies of work, incredible guest features, and club-smashing anthems that led to the release of A Gangsta's Pain, his latest album. The new project is 22 songs in length with features from Pharrell, Lil Durk, Polo G, Future, and many more.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Tekashi69 Banned From Meek Mill's Birthday Party at LIV Nightclub

The Philly rapper is set to celebrate his 34th birthday this weekend in Miami and organizers allegedly have made sure that Tekashi and his entourage won't be able to get into the club. AceShowbiz - Meek Mill will not let Tekashi69 (6ix9ine) ruin his birthday bash. It has been reported...
MusicComplex

Meek Mill Shares New “Flamerz Flow” Track and Video

Meek Mill gave fans a potential sampling of what’s to come late Monday night with the release of a new track and video. In the “Flamerz Flow” video, available up top, Meek is seen in the studio with Bobby Shmurda—whose release from prison in February was widely celebrated by fans and fellow artists alike—and is also seen linking up with Dave East.