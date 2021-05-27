Here’s How Yo Gotti Honored His Annual Mission to ‘Spend at Least a Million on My Birthday’
Yo Gotti clearly hasn’t forgotten the “treat yo’self” mantra. On Wednesday, the Memphis rapper hit up Instagram to show off the extravagant birthday gifts he purchased for himself. The video features Gotti, who turned the big 4-0 last week, zooming in on two cased watches by Richard Mille. He says the first timepiece cost him about $650,000, while the second ran about $440K. He also emphasized tha that the former piece was adorned with factory diamonds, and made it a point to showcase the certifications of authenticity.www.complex.com