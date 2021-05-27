Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

CDC says first passenger cruise from U.S. can proceed next month -- but will DeSantis block it?

By Allahpundit
Hot Air
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe answer to the question in the headline appears to be “no” but only because the cruise is set to depart shortly before DeSantis’s executive order governing vaccine passports takes effect on July 1. That order purports to ban nearly all entities in Florida, public or private, from demanding proof of vaccination as a condition of receiving services. If they insist on requiring proof, they face a fine of $5,000 — per violation.

hotair.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Jonathan Chait
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cruise Ships#Royal Caribbean Cruises#Cruise Control#Cruise Companies#Cdc#Gop#Celebrity Cruises#Covid#Floridians#Hippa#Christian#Hipaa#Cruise Lines#Unvaccinated Passengers#Vaccine Passports#Unvaxxed Passengers#Vaccination Status#Ship Cruises#Vaccinated People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Disney
Related
Florida StateSlate

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He’ll Pardon Anyone Who Violated Mask and Social Distancing Ordinances

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, from the start, positioned himself as firmly against pandemic safety measures, going so far as to describe his state as “an oasis of freedom” even as the virus spread and Florida chalked up more than two million Covid-19 cases and 35,000 deaths. The Florida Republican, who is now clearly angling for a presidential run, told Fox News Thursday evening he’s now going one step further and will pardon anyone in his state that has been busted for disobeying local coronavirus restrictions, like mask-wearing or social distancing. In an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, DeSantis described such local legal efforts to combat the pandemic as “a total overreach” by government.
Miami, FLNewsbug.info

Royal Caribbean gets first CDC go-ahead for test cruises from Miami in late June

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave its first green light for test cruises to Royal Caribbean Group Tuesday. The cruise company will be able to conduct simulated cruises with volunteer passengers in late June to test out its COVID-19 protocols from PortMiami on its Freedom of the Seas ship. The test cruises are a requirement for ships that are not guaranteeing most passengers and crew on board are vaccinated against COVID-19 before revenue cruises can begin.
Miami Herald

CDC approves first revenue cruise from Florida, but governor may stand in the way

Federal health officials have approved the first passenger cruise from the U.S. from Fort Lauderdale in June — but Florida’s governor insists he will block company plans to require passengers be vaccinated. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday gave Royal Caribbean Group approval to start seven-night cruises...
Coronavirusmaritime-executive.com

CDC Issues First Acceptance for Simulated Cruise from U.S. Port

The efforts to resume cruising from U.S. ports took a step forward with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issuing its first provisional acceptance letter for a simulated cruise. The trip, which is scheduled to depart from Miami in mid-June, marks the first cruise to depart from a U.S. port since March 2020.
Public HealthThrillist

Royal Caribbean Just Got CDC Approval for a Test Cruise in U.S. Waters

It will be the first cruise ship to set sail from the US since March 2020. Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. As of April 2021, official guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention states that fully vaccinated people can travel domestically at low risk, though safety precautions are still required. Should you need to travel, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance as well as local requirements/protocols/restrictions for both your destination and home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Public Healthnewsverses.com

CDC Broadcasts Modifications to Masks Necessities for Vaccinated Cruise Passengers

The Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention (CDC) introduced adjustments to its masks necessities for vaccinated passengers on sailings from the USA. In accordance with the CDC’s official web site, the up to date facial masking protocols present cruise traces with extra discretion concerning absolutely vaccinated vacationers and provides discretionary concerns for ships with no less than 95 % of crew and passengers absolutely vaccinated.
LifestyleABC Action News

DeSantis continues to deny CDC has authority over cruises

MIAMI, Fla. — Governor DeSantis' office has responded to rules set in place by Celebrity Cruises for their first scheduled cruise out of Florida on June 26. "The CDC has no legal authority to set any sort of requirements to cruise," the governor's office said. "Moreover, the CDC has acknowledged, on record, that the federal government chose not to make a legal requirement for vaccine passports. Now the CDC provides coercive “guidance,” in the absence of any federal law or congressional authorization, requiring cruise ships to violate state law."
Public Healthtravelweekly.com

The CDC approves the Celebrity Edge for cruising from the U.S.

The CDC has approved the first cruise to depart from U.S. in more than a year: The Celebrity Edge, scheduled to set sail on Saturday, June 26 from Port Everglades. "Celebrity Edge was given the green light by the CDC to be the first ship back in the water, having met all new standards for providing a healthy cruise experience for its guests and crew," Celebrity Cruises said in a statement Wednesday.
NBC Miami

Royal Caribbean's Celebrity Edge Cruise Cleared to Sail From South Florida Next Month

Royal Caribbean Group has been approved to resume sailings in the United States, with the first cruise to depart next month from South Florida. The Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Edge is scheduled to depart from Port Everglades June 26, making it the first revenue cruise approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to sail from the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.
Florida Stateutv44.com

Florida governor sues CDC over 'sail order'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPMI) — Florida governor Ron DeSantis going head-to-head with the Centers for Disease Control over the state’s biggest industry – cruise lines. He sued the CDC over it’s ‘sail order’, insisting it’s illegal for the federal government to single out cruise lines, requiring them to make sure almost all passengers and crew are vaccinated in order to resume operations.