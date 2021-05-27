CDC says first passenger cruise from U.S. can proceed next month -- but will DeSantis block it?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, from the start, positioned himself as firmly against pandemic safety measures, going so far as to describe his state as “an oasis of freedom” even as the virus spread and Florida chalked up more than two million Covid-19 cases and 35,000 deaths. The Florida Republican, who is now clearly angling for a presidential run, told Fox News Thursday evening he’s now going one step further and will pardon anyone in his state that has been busted for disobeying local coronavirus restrictions, like mask-wearing or social distancing. In an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, DeSantis described such local legal efforts to combat the pandemic as “a total overreach” by government.