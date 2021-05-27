CDC says first passenger cruise from U.S. can proceed next month -- but will DeSantis block it?
The answer to the question in the headline appears to be “no” but only because the cruise is set to depart shortly before DeSantis’s executive order governing vaccine passports takes effect on July 1. That order purports to ban nearly all entities in Florida, public or private, from demanding proof of vaccination as a condition of receiving services. If they insist on requiring proof, they face a fine of $5,000 — per violation.hotair.com