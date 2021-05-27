Cancel
Robert Tonyan signs restricted free agent tender

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Packers officially have Robert Tonyan back in the fold. The tight end has signed his restricted free agent tender, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. Tonyan, who has been participating in Packers OTAs this week, was tendered at the second-round level, which all but guaranteed he would be back with Green Bay in 2021. He will make $3.384 million in the upcoming season.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
