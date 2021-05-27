Cancel
Amador County, CA

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-30 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Holiday travelers, hikers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts should prepare for the heat. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley Holiday Weekend Heat Event to Impact Northern California .An early-season heat event will impact portions of northern California as high pressure builds overhead. High temperatures will soar into upper the 90s and 100s as early as Sunday. Additional warming is expected on Monday and Tuesday with localized areas in the central and northern Sacramento Valley approaching 108 degrees F. These hot afternoon temperatures -- combined with warm overnight lows in the middle/upper 60s to 70s -- will produce widespread moderate to high heat risk. Consequently, an Excessive Heat Watch is in effect beginning Sunday afternoon. EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Hot conditions with afternoon highs in the upper 90s to 105 degrees. Isolated locations may approach 108 degrees on the hottest afternoons in the central and northern Sacramento Valley. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, northern San Joaquin Valley, and adjacent foothills. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread moderate to high heat risk. Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. Most vulnerable include children, the elderly, those without air conditioning, and those with chronic ailments. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hottest afternoons are forecast to occur on Memorial Day (Monday) and Tuesday.

Alpine County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Motherlode, West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Motherlode; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN TUOLUMNE...ALPINE...SOUTHEASTERN EL DORADO...NORTHEASTERN CALAVERAS AND NORTHEASTERN AMADOR COUNTIES At 400 PM PDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Tamarack, or over Bear Valley. The storm is nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Calaveras Big Trees SP, Kirkwood, Lake Alpine, Carson Pass, Bear Valley, Kirkwood Meadows, Black Springs, Pinecrest, Kit Carson, Shriner Lake Campground, Kennedy Meadow, Ebbetts Pass, Tamarack, Dardanelle, Upper Blue Lake, Kirkwood Ski Area, Dorrington, Lookout Peak, Hermit Valley Basin and Arnold. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
El Dorado County, CAvillagelife.com

Depleted snowpack runoff lands 41 counties in drought

SACRAMENTO — El Dorado County has been added to the state’s list of counties declared to be in a drought. Gov. Gavin Newsom recently expanded his April 21 drought emergency proclamation to include Klamath River, Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and Tulare Lake watershed counties where accelerated action is needed to protect public health, safety and the environment. Forty-one counties are now under a drought state of emergency, representing 30% of the state’s population.
Butte County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL TEHAMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL SHASTA COUNTIES At 652 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Whitmore, or 9 miles northwest of Shingletown, moving southwest at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Redding, Shingletown, Palo Cedro, Anderson, Whitmore, Inwood, Millville, Paynes Creek and Manton. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Alpine County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 02:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Showers and Thunderstorms Continue This Weekend Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to impact the eastern Sierra and western Nevada again this afternoon. General chances for a thunderstorm will increase to around 25% for any location for Sunday by this afternoon. When thunderstorms develop there is potential for heavy rain, hail, dangerous lightning, as well as gusty and erratic outflow winds. Wind gusts of 35 to 55 mph will be possible near thunderstorms or moderately developed cumulus clouds. At times these wind gusts can appear to come out of nowhere. Thunderstorm development for today will likely be delayed until after noon. There are indications that some storms could be stronger today with potential for damaging winds. Some light snow or accumulating small hail is not out of the question near and above 9000 feet in the Sierra. This could lead to difficult travel over Sonora Pass, Ebbetts Pass, and along Highway 120 west of Lee Vining. Be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts if you have outdoor plans. Be prepared for cooler temperatures, rain, and have a plan to reach shelter should thunderstorms approach your location. Those venturing into the backcountry should carry extra gear, as thunderstorms and rainfall can result in hypothermia. We have seen temperatures drop 30-40 degrees in heavier showers. If you have outdoor activities or celebrations be prepared to secure banners, signs, hats, and temporary structures as gusty winds can loft these items rapidly. When it comes to lightning safety, there is no safe place if you are caught outdoors during a thunderstorm. Be sure you have a quick exit strategy to a sturdy building or vehicle. Lightning may spark new fires as well, as we have seen today, so be sure to quickly report any new smoke you notice.
Butte County, CAactionnewsnow.com

Small control burns starting Monday near Oroville airport

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - There will be several small control burns at the Oroville airport on Monday and Tuesday, according to CAL FIRE Butte County. Fire units for CAL FIRE Butte County will be staging control burns starting in the late morning and ending in the early afternoon. The control...
Shasta County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Shasta, Tehama by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 19:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-14 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Shasta; Tehama The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Tehama County in northern California Southwestern Shasta County in northern California * Until 1045 PM PDT. * At 746 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding in the advisory area. Radar estimates that from 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the past 2 hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Platina and Beegum.
Calaveras County, CACalaveras Enterprise

Drought emergency declared for 41 counties, including Calaveras

While the entire state is currently experiencing dry conditions, some areas have been harder hit than others. On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a drought state of emergency for 39 counties representing about 30% of the state’s population. “Climate change-induced early warm temperatures and extremely dry soils have further depleted...
Placer County, CAgoldcountrymedia.com

Think a wildfire can't happen here?

As the vaccination rate eases our long concerns about COVID-19, many officials are now shifting their focus to the threat of destructive, deadly wildfires. Although an annual occurrence, familiarity with fires is small comfort, for fire season gets longer and more problematic each year. Climate change and drought have created...
Butte County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 13:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft; Eastern Delta; Eastern Mendocino NF; Northern Sacramento Valley to Southern Tehama County Line Below 1000 Ft; Northern San Joaquin Valley in San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties Below 1000 ft - Excludes the Delta; Southeast Edge Shasta, Trinity NF and Western Portions of Tehama, Glenn RU; Southern Sacramento Valley In Yolo, Sacramento, Far Western Placer, Southern Sutter and Solano County Below 1000 Ft - Excludes the Delta Critical Fire Weather Conditions Through Tuesday Afternoon for Elevations Below 2000 Feet .Gusty north to east wind, low humidity and unseasonably dry fuels will continue critical fire weather conditions over portions of the Valley, Delta and surrounding foothills below 2000 feet. Strongest winds expected along the west side of the Sacramento Valley through early Tuesday. Breezy winds continue on Tuesday over the western side of the Valley and the Delta, along with very low afternoon humidity levels. Winds weaken Tuesday night and become onshore for mid to late week, with humidity levels trending up. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 215, 216, 217, 218, 219, 263, AND 279 * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Valley, Delta, northern San Joaquin Valley and surrounding terrain below 2000 feet elevation. * WIND...North to east 10 to 20 mph with local gusts up to 30 mph. Strongest wind expected through early Tuesday, west of Interstate 5 and into the Coast Range. Breezy winds continue through Tuesday afternoon. * HUMIDITY...Minimum daytime humidity in the single digits or teens. Poor to moderate overnight humidity recovery of 20 to 50 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento
Amador County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Portion of Shasta, Trinity NF by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 13:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Portion of Shasta, Trinity NF; Northern Motherlode From 1000 to 3000 Ft. From Yuba To Amador Counties; Northern Sierra Foothills from 1000 to 3000 Ft. Includes Nevada-Yuba-Placer RU and Anador-Eldorado RU; Southern Motherlode From 1000 to 3000 Ft, Calaveras and Toulumne Counties Critical Fire Weather Conditions Through Tuesday Afternoon for Elevations Below 2000 Feet .Gusty north to east wind, low humidity and unseasonably dry fuels will continue critical fire weather conditions over portions of the Valley, Delta and surrounding foothills below 2000 feet. Strongest winds expected along the west side of the Sacramento Valley through early Tuesday. Breezy winds continue on Tuesday over the western side of the Valley and the Delta, along with very low afternoon humidity levels. Winds weaken Tuesday night and become onshore for mid to late week, with humidity levels trending up. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 213, 220, 266, AND 267 * AFFECTED AREA...Southern Cascade and northern Sierra foothills below 2000 feet elevation. * WIND...North to east 15 to 25 mph with local gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum daytime humidity of 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento
Shasta County, CARed Bluff Daily News

Enjoy the car-free highway through Lassen while it lasts

The road through Lassen Park is plowed, but still closed to motor traffic — making a visit to our local National Park a rare treat right now. Entering from the southwest entrance, you can drive in two miles to Sulphur Works, then hike or bike as far as you like. There are 18 miles of car-free highway.
San Joaquin County, CALodi News-Sentinel

Are water restrictions in store for SJ County?

This week, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared 41 counties in California are now under extreme drought conditions, and one of those is San Joaquin County. What that means for residents in terms of conservation and restrictions remains to be seen. When the governor declared an emergency in Sonoma and Mendocino counties...
West Point, CAPine Tree

Weather, Fire Behavior and Trends in the Central Sierra

West Point, CA… The Amador-Calaveras Consensus Group (ACCG) will be hosting a 45-min virtual presentation followed. by discussion with Dr. Janice Coen and colleagues, titled “Weather, Fire Behavior and Trends in the Central Sierra”, on Wednesday, May 19th during the ACCG’s monthly general meeting from 9a-12p. Dr. Coen is a...
Yuba County, CAPosted by
ABC10

Evacuation warning in effect for Quail Fire in Yuba County

BROWNS VALLEY, Calif. — An evacuation warning is in place for certain areas of Browns Valley in Yuba County due to the so-called "Quail Fire." The Quail Fire broke out in the Browns Valley area on Wednesday afternoon and has grown to 25 acres. The Keystone and Peoria areas are under evacuation warnings, according to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services on Facebook.
Yuba County, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Cause of Quail Fire determined

A wildfire that burned 35 acres in the area of Browns Valley in the Yuba County foothills on Wednesday was caused by the grinding and welding of metal fencing on dry grass, according to the Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU). Crews first responded to the fire around 11:30 a.m. on...
Browns Valley, CAModesto Bee

Yuba County wildfire prompts evacuation warning in Browns Valley

Sheriff’s officials in Yuba County have issued an evacuation warning in the Browns Valley area due to a 25-acre wildfire burning Wednesday afternoon. The warning is in effect for the evacuation zone covering residences in the area of Quail Run Avenue and Peoria Road, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said in social media posts shortly after 1:15 p.m.
Yuba County, CAYubaNet

Quail, Yuba County

Fire at a glance (numbers) Quail, Quail Run Ave and Deer Hollow Trail in Browns Valley, Yuba County. Heavy brush and timber, road closure in effect. Per CAL FIRE: Today’s Quail Fire off Quail Run and Key Court in Loma Rica (Yuba County) was determined to be caused by the grinding and welding of metal fencing on dry grass. The fire was mapped at 35 acres and is 100%.
Nevada County, CAUnion

Hits & Misses: Drought is a MISS

MISS (from reader Susan Rogers): To this region’s vegetation having the lowest fuel moisture for this time of year ever recorded, since Cal Fire started keeping track of it in 1985, according to Capt. Jim Mathias’ report to the Coalition of Firewise Communities. Translation: It’s dry out there, and only going to get worse as the months go by.