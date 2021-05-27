Flash Flood Warning issued for Christian, Dallas, Greene, Laclede, Polk, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 16:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Dallas; Greene; Laclede; Polk; Webster FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN CHRISTIAN, DALLAS, GREENE, LACLEDE, POLK AND NORTHWESTERN WEBSTER COUNTIES At 417 PM CDT, The department of transportation reported roads closed due to flash flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Department of Transportation reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Lebanon, Bolivar, Marshfield and Battlefield. This includes the following low water crossings Route C north of Buffalo at Lindley Creek, Route CC west of Fair Grove at The Pomme De Terre River, Highway 215 just east of Pleasant Hope, Route H just north of Pleasant Hope and Route AA at The Pomme de Terre east of Bolivar. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVEDalerts.weather.gov