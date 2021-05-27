Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

A McDonald’s Menu Hack for an 'Espresso Milkshake' Is Going Viral on TikTok

By Caitlyn Hitt
Thrillist
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat morning coffee just got even better. TikTok is full of secrets, whether it’s life hacks, fun facts, or unknown menu items. Recently, app users uncovered an exciting combination that you can put together at McDonald’s that’s perfect for hot summer mornings—or whenever, really. While the golden arched eatery doesn’t serve espresso milkshakes in the US, one user figured out a way to DIY them, and the hack has since spread like wildfire.

