A McDonald’s Menu Hack for an 'Espresso Milkshake' Is Going Viral on TikTok

A year ago, Paris Starn was creating, testing and posting pictures of ornate and complicated pastries as an extension of her brand, Paris 99—a line of hand-sewn, scalloped silhouettes conjuring a bygone femininity, that of a (slightly more risque) 16th century picnic. Her baking was an added bonus for followers of her account: a praline paris-brest, its tan surface matching her perfectly manicured nails; soft and airy cotton candy cupcakes with cloud-like frosting; home-made croissant cake hybrids shot against a checkerboard background. The textures of the flaky pastry, the sounds (crunchy, chewy, ASMR-friendly) and environments of these desserts were just one aspect of her Paris 99 universe. But a year ago, when the world traded pants for sweatsuits, her clothing sales plummeted, and so her cooking practice took center stage.