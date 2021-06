First launched in Ohio, cash prize incentives to get people vaccinated are taking off in other US states to boost a slowing Covid-19 shot campaign. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a week ago that five adults who get vaccinated will each win $1 million in the state's "Vax-a-Million" lottery. The eastern state of Maryland unveiled a lottery program of its own on Thursday providing up to $2 million to residents who get their shots. "The goal is just to get those reluctant folks, or people who just haven't thought about it," Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said.