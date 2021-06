What is love? This is the greatest question of our times, and it has never been more vital for us to go within and discover that the answer lies there. We are pure embodiments of love: this is our deepest truth. Yet over the course of our evolution as human beings, we have gradually moved out of alignment with that truth. Different cultures and historical eras have borne witness to great teachers who deeply understood the nature of love, and attempted to convey that understanding to their students. On the whole, however, human society has disconnected from its core essence.