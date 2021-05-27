Cancel
Blazers Return Home vs. Denver, Need More Consistency

By Dave Deckard
Blazer's Edge
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in time for Game 3 of the playoffs series between the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets, the Dave and Dia podcast is flying across the internet airwaves. Dave Deckard and Dia Miller look at the first two games of the series, discuss the differences between them, and talk about the sizable gap between Portland’s effort in Game 1 versus Game 2. What’s up with that, and what does it mean for the Blazers? Dia waxes poetic about the importance of fans in the building, particularly for the Blazers. Will 8,000 voices make a difference tonight? The two also talk about fan conduct and the recent wave of inappropriate behavior at games, which included Denver’s treatment of Carmelo Anthony on Monday night.

www.blazersedge.com
