Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B Lead 2021 BET Awards Nominations

Hypebae
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBET has announced all the nominees for this year’s BET Awards, an annual event honoring Black talent across music, film, TV and sports. The ceremony will be held in-person with health precautions in place. Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead with seven nominations each, followed by Cardi B and Drake...

hypebae.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Cece Winans
Person
Colin Tilley
Person
Aya Nakamura
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Bebe Winans
Person
Ciara
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Cardi B
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Tamela Mann
Person
Burna Boy
Person
Zendaya
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Wizkid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#Bet Her#Movie Awards#Best Actress#Lead Actress#Wap#Lil Baby Dababy#Pop Artist#Paak Chris Brown#Milli#Halle Chris Brown Young#Viewer#Damson Idris#America Judas#Black Messiah Ma Rainey#Young T Bugsey#Bet Awards#Nominees#Brandy#Ft Drake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Remix
Country
Brazil
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesComplex

2021 BET Awards Nominations Announced

BET has revealed its nominations for the 2021 BET Awards, where Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead with seven nominations each, followed by Cardi B and Drake with five apiece. Meg has been nominated for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year for “WAP,” Album of the Year...
Musicthisis50.com

DJ Khaled: Breaks Down ‘KHALED KHALED,’ Drake, and Positive Energy | Apple Music

In this special Rap Life interview, DJ Khaled sits down with Ebro to discuss his twelfth studio album ‘KHALED KHALED,’ breaking down track by track and the vision of this project. DJ Khaled explains the meaning behind the album title, positive energy poured into his creative process, and future ambitions. He breaks down securing collaborations with Nas and JAY-Z on “SORRY NOT SORRY,” “POPSTAR” and “GREECE” featuring Drake, “WE GOING CRAZY” with H.E.R. and Migos, “BODY IN MOTION” featuring Bryson Tiller, Lil Baby, and Roddy Ricch, and more. Listen to DJ Khaled on Apple Music: http://apple.co/DJKhaledYT.
MusicVulture

‘Seeing Green’ Can’t Re-create Nicki Minaj’s Beam Me Up Scotty Magic

Nicki Minaj got the first No. 1 song of her decade-plus career just a year ago this week after hopping on a remix of Doja Cat’s “Say So.” It may have come unjustly late for the rapper, but it was at least fitting that she’d finally made it there off the force of a collaboration. (And she’s gotten another No. 1 since, on another collab, with provocateur 6ix9ine.) That is not to suggest Nicki can’t hold her own — her solo track record is a rap master class — she just holds her own the best when she can feed off her collaborators. She broke out, after all, from a standout verse on the Young Money posse cut “Bedrock”: just eight brash bars, each instantly quotable in their own way. That song also featured two of the rappers who continually bring out the best in Minaj, her mentor Lil Wayne and her peer Drake. Beam Me Up Scotty, Minaj’s 2009 mixtape, which hit streaming for the first time this Friday, features some of her standout first collaborations with Wayne and Drake. The tape also comes with three new tracks, including “Seeing Green,” a new Drake and Lil Wayne linkup that falls short of their original magic.
CelebritiesHollywood.com

Nicki Minaj excites fans by re-releasing ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’

Happy Friday, Hollywooders! The Queen of rap herself, Nicki Minaj, has returned. After blowing up the internet and crashing the Crocs website earlier this week, Nicki Minaj is back this Friday with new music. The legendary rapper has finally put her breakout 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, on streaming...
New York City, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

The J. Cole-Diddy Scuffle, Explained

Scandal and J. Cole are typically mutually exclusive: the guy spends most of his time hunkered down in North Carolina with his wife and two kids, dressed like he’s ready to join a pick-up game at a moment’s notice. But back in 2013 when he was a little more sociable, reveling in the fruits of being a popular rapper in his late 20s and attending large functions with other celebrities, there was one incident that quickly became infamous. It involved an altercation with the one and only Puff Daddy, the gregarious veteran who spent much of the early 2010s reminding everyone that he was born of the ‘90s era, when rappers actually put hands on each other.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, & Drake's Young Money Reunion: Fans React

Nicki Minaj, Drake, and Lil Wayne staged a Young Money reunion last night, uniting for the first time in years on "Seeing Green," a new track off the Beam Me Up Scotty re-release. Given that many fans still hold the movement in high regard, the unexpected collaboration was met with a jubilant response -- at least, once the streaming services came back to life, having crashed the moment Nicki and J. Cole's new music landed.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Drake Has Dinner With Michael B. Jordan After Dropping New Song With Nicki Minaj — See Pics

Drake and Michael B. Jordan looked stylish and relaxed while enjoying dinner together in West Hollywood on Friday night. Drake, 34, took a break from his booming music career on the night of May 14 when he stepped out with Michael B. Jordan, 34. The rapper and actor wore casual but fashionable outfits as they went to dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, CA and appeared relaxed as they were photographed outside the eatery. Drake wore a gray jacket over a white top, neon orange pants, and gray sneakers while Michael donned a red plaid jacket over an olive green top and pants, and brown sneakers.
Musicthesource.com

Nicki Minaj Admits to Being “Washed” By Drake and Lil Wayne on “Seeing Green”

Nicki Minaj, Drake and Lil Wayne put on a rapping display with the trio reunited to give another taste of the YMCMB roster that dominated the early 2010s together. The song “Seeing Green” was placed with the re-release of Beam Me Up Scotty, which dropped this past Friday. Speaking with fans, Nicki Revealed she felt her two counterparts “washed” her on the single, when reflecting on her favorite bars from them.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Flo Milli Snubbed In Key BET Awards Category, Fans Explode

The nominations were announced for the 2021 BET Awards on Thursday and fans were outraged about one specific category. While Yung Bleu may be pissed off about being snubbed in the Best New Artist category, hip-hop fans voiced their displeasure with the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist category after some artists, namely Flo Milli and the City Girls, were left out of consideration for the award.
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

Blxst Wants to Take the Torch for L.A. Hip-Hop and Continue Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Spring 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. It would simply be too easy to categorize 25-year-old Blxst as the latest rapping-singing product to break out of the West Coast hip-hop scene. Instead, the sleepy-eyed 1990’s baby, who has been compared to late O.G. hook king Nate Dogg and platinum-plus Compton phenom Roddy Ricch, is carving out his own lane. “The West Coast is really known for being gangsters,” Blxst says. “Now, we are experimenting. We are having fun with it.” The South Central, Los Angeles-born artist is also a beatmaker, songwriter and sound engineer. Blxst’s self-produced, 2020 debut EP, No Love Lost, was followed by an expanded deluxe edition late last year, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart. He’s also racked up over 13 million Spotify streams of his mid-tempo come-on track “Chosen” featuring platinum players Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga, and garnered cosigns by hip-hop behemoths J. Cole and Nas. “That’s not regular,” a humble Blxst says of Nas name-dropping him on an upcoming song. “As much as I try to be humble about it, it’s hard to keep that in. That’s big.”
Austin, TXHouston Chronicle

ACL’s 2021 lineup includes George Strait, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus

George Strait, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus and Megan Thee Stallion are among the big names on this year's Austin City Limits lineup. The announcement was made Thursday morning. ACL Fest is Oct. 1-3 and 8-10 on eight stages at Zilker Park in Austin. Three-day tickets start at $275 and go on sale at noon Thursday at aclfestival.com. Single day passes will be available at a later date.
Animalshola.com

Megan Thee Stallion teams up with Will Smith for a new reality series

Megan Thee Stallion is getting her own reality series Off Thee Leash!. The 26-year-old rap sensation has teamed up with Snapchat Originals to launch a digital show that will feature her love for animals, as she talks with her celebrity friends and their pets. The new show is expected to...