Dalton, GA

Citizen of the Week: Lisa Douglas 'has a heart for feeding the hungry in our community'

dailycitizen.news
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLisa Douglas is involved with nearly every mission opportunity at First Baptist Church of Dalton, and she is also a key participant in the church's annual red tub giveaway. A member of the mission committee, Douglas is "always the first to volunteer to serve on any mission activity we have, (and) she heads up the team that does" the red tub ministry, which supplies food to food-insecure families during the holiday season, said Suzanne Hooie, minister of missions for the church. "The tubs have enough food to feed a family for two weeks during the holiday break when the children are not in school and don't receive their free and reduced breakfasts and lunches."

www.dailycitizen.news
Dalton, GA
Society
City
Dalton, GA
Local
Georgia Society
#Volunteers#Poverty#Community#Senior Pastor#Church Members#The Red Tub Ministry#Daily Citizen News#Food Insecure Families#School#Holiday Season
