Citizen of the Week: Lisa Douglas 'has a heart for feeding the hungry in our community'

"Why is it hard to knock a car out of the way in a drive-thru? Drivers in Dalton have no trouble with it every day on the highways around here. Seriously though, when in the drive-thru it is the restaurant's responsibility to direct the car in the drive-thru whether or not to pull up or to the side. The person in the car has no idea how long their order may take. These vents are being directed at the wrong people (car driver). They should be directed at the restaurant establishment, period."