The Dartmouth Youth Commission will be having a No Contact Virtual Popcorn Fundraiser beginning Tuesday May 18th at 5:00pm through Saturday May 22nd at 5:00pm. All orders will be placed online and the popcorn will be delivered to your address. You can also Make a Popcorn Donation to be delivered to First Responders with no shipping cost and it still benefits this fundraiser. Proceeds from this fundraiser will be used to support youth and families that live in Dartmouth.