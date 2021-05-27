Cancel
Three-Cities Nonviolence Program Launched

 7 days ago
Three-Cities Nonviolence Program Launched; Job and Resource Fair Held for High School Students. PROVIDENCE, R.I (STL.News) As graduation day draws close, Central Falls High School seniors today participated in an employment and resource fair hosted by the Nonviolence Institute, Family Service of Rhode Island, and the United States Attorney’s Office as part of the Institute’s Three-Cities Nonviolence Program. Dozens of agencies and employers made resource information available and met one-on-one with students to discuss career opportunities, training programs, and social service and community support programs.

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

