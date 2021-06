In an effort to convince Ohioans to get their coronavirus vaccines, the state's governor, Mike DeWine, announced anyone who received the shot could enter into a lottery in which five people would win $1m each. His ploy was met with resistance from state Republicans, who ostensibly opposed the use of state funds on a lottery, even if it was meant to promote vaccinations. However, it appears the scheme worked. State health officials announced on Monday that more than 25,400 coronavirus vaccine shots were given on Friday, two days after the programme was launched. That was was the highest vaccination...