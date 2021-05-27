Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee will keep mask requirement for city buildings as overall mandate ends

By Sean Ryan
Posted by 
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the city of Milwaukee reopens government buildings to the public, it will require visitors wear masks even though on June 1 that mandate will drop for other employers in the city.

www.bizjournals.com
Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Buildings#Public Buildings#City Government#Masks#Employers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee's tech leaders respond: Where is the local industry at with diversity and inclusion?

In the wake of the George Floyd murder last May, institutions — including members of Milwaukee's technology industry — pledged to ramp up diversity and inclusion efforts. Given that Milwaukee's tech sector lags behind the overall workforce in terms of racial, ethnic and gender diversity, we posed the following question to companies, organizations and other members of Milwaukee's tech community. Their answers have been edited for clarity and length.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Milwaukee Business Journal

Rod Rushing is revving a new approach at the Rev Group

Join the Milwaukee Business Journal as we recognize and celebrate remarkable women in the business community. Registration is FREE, thanks to our ticket sponsor, Rexnord. The Milwaukee Business Journal is looking for the area's Best Places to Work. Rankings are based on surveys where employees rate their company on such topics as team/manager effectiveness, retention probability, work engagement and feeling valued.
PoliticsPosted by
Milwaukee Business Journal

Wisconsin Department of Tourism distributes half-million in JEM grants

The Wisconsin Department of Tourism awarded $496,304 in joint effort marketing grants to nonprofit organizations that promote tourism. Eligible organizations include convention and visitor bureaus, and chambers of commerce. The department of tourism awards five rounds of JEM grants throughout the year. These grants are available to promote Wisconsin tourism events and destinations and can fund up to 75% of a project's first-year advertising and marketing costs.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Milwaukee Business Journal

UW Credit Union and United Way give $1.5 million in racial equity grants

UW Credit Union, the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County and United Way of Dane County awarded 27 Milwaukee and Madison area organizations a total of $1.5 million in grants. This was part of the UW Credit Union Fund for Racial Equity, which has a goal of removing barriers to economic mobility, specifically to increase financial stability and close the education achievement gap for people of color.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Milwaukee Business Journal

Diversity in Milwaukee's tech ecosystem

Shane Arnold knows Milwaukee's technology ecosystem intimately. The information technology (IT) professional has held various positions at seven Milwaukee-area companies and been involved with at least five local nonprofits related to tech diversity, equity and inclusion. But he's not convinced the city is moving in the right direction. "I have...
Milwaukee County, WIPosted by
Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Air & Water Show canceled in 2021

The 2021 Milwaukee Air & Water Show, which was scheduled for July 24-25, is again canceled this year with organizers citing "several major factors affecting the event." “Given all the factors affecting our ability to put on a quality event, there was no other choice,” Milwaukee Air & Water Show president Paul Rogers said in the event's social media post June 1. “We will come back stronger, safer and ready for the 2022 Milwaukee Air & Water Show, which is scheduled with the US Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron, as well as many other world-class military and civilian air show performers."