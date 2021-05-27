Milwaukee will keep mask requirement for city buildings as overall mandate ends

The 2021 Milwaukee Air & Water Show, which was scheduled for July 24-25, is again canceled this year with organizers citing "several major factors affecting the event." “Given all the factors affecting our ability to put on a quality event, there was no other choice,” Milwaukee Air & Water Show president Paul Rogers said in the event's social media post June 1. “We will come back stronger, safer and ready for the 2022 Milwaukee Air & Water Show, which is scheduled with the US Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron, as well as many other world-class military and civilian air show performers."