Kure Beach, NC

Distressed swimmer dies in Kure Beach

By Hannah Patrick
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Kure Beach Police Department says a man has died after a swimming incident at the beach Thursday afternoon. According to a press release, the Kure Beach Fire Department, police, and New Hanover County EMS were dispatched just after 2:20 p.m. Thursday to the beach strand near the 200 block of S. Fort Fisher Boulevard regarding a swimmer in distress.

