‘I Am Fish’ Introduces 4 Playable Fish in New Video

By GamingLyfe.com
gaminglyfe.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurve Digital and Bossa Studios Dive Deep — Showing off Four Playable Fish in New “I Am Fish” Trailer. The developers behind Surgeon Simulator have teamed up with the publisher of Human Fall Flat to launch a brand-new trailer for “I Am Fish”, the o-fish-al successor to the smash-hit game I Am Bread.

gaminglyfe.com
