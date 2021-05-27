Poll: Which brand makes the best hiking pants?

We runners are a committed (read: compulsive) breed, for no matter how cold it gets outside, no matter what the conditions look like on any given day, staying consistent in our training is typically one of our top priorities. It’s an obsession that can make for some pretty gnarly runs, be it because of torrential rain, oppressive humidity, or even the occasional all-out snowstorm. In most cases, a good dose of grit and a stiff upper lip can be enough to power through all but the worst of what the weather has to offer. However, on those occasions when Mother Nature really decides to make herself known, throwing on some shorts and a t-shirt will have you feeling noticeably underprepared.