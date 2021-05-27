La Jolla Girl Scouts hungry to educate others about healthy eating

Delilah Delgado, 18, grew up attending the Bard’s plays at The Old Globe in San Diego’s Balboa Park. Delilah Delgado fell in love with William Shakespeare’s plays while attending outdoor performances at The Old Globe theater in San Diego’s Balboa Park. Now, the senior at The Bishop’s School in La Jolla will soon tread the boards of Shakespeare’s Globe in London as her prize for winning first place in a U.S. Shakespeare contest.