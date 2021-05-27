La Jolla Girl Scouts hungry to educate others about healthy eating
With an appetite for public service, a La Jolla-based troop of Girl Scouts has created an electronic booklet designed to educate young students about good nutrition. Troop 3655, composed of Aubery Branstetter, Ava Grudko, Sophie Hochberg, Sarah Kaplan, Grayson Lejuwaan, Elizabeth Parr, Annie Peppers, Samantha Ponticello, Paige Repp, Gigi Smith and Sofia St. Pé, all sophomores at La Jolla Country Day School, La Jolla High School or The Bishop’s School, wrote the booklet after the girls researched healthy eating.www.lajollalight.com