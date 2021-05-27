Richie Hawtin and Deadmau5 Enter ‘The Sanbox’

2021 electronic dance music will no doubt continue to shape the future of electronic and underground music. This year saw the release of many new and exciting albums by well known artists, many of which you probably hadn’t heard of before. This is a great thing, but what is the most important element of these albums? The answer is matchless production. As long as the artists are talented enough, the rest should fall into place. Here are some of my personal favorites in this year’s lineup.