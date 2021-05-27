Richie Hawtin and Deadmau5 Enter ‘The Sanbox’
The Sandbox to feature Richie Hawtin and deadmau5 in new metaverse collaboration. The Sandbox, the decentralized gaming virtual world from Animoca Brands, is proud to announce today the latest partnership with two legendary electronic artists, Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman, and deadmau5. The partnership has been brokered by Pixelynx, a new gaming venture launched by the two artists as a “portal into the metaverse” and to help a diverse range of artists and brands develop digital collectibles and virtual worlds.gaminglyfe.com