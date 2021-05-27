Moye wishes Williams a fond farewell

O’FALLON – On Wednesday, May 19, the campus of Delores Moye Elementary school was erupting with excitement as they gave Becky Williams a huge sendoff into retirement. Williams has served district 90 for 33 years. She initially taught first grade at Evans and sixth grade at Evans and Schaefer. She later assumed the role of Assistant Principal at Moye and then stepped up as the Principal. She says she will greatly miss the district she has called home for the past three decades, but this sendoff was the perfect surprise.