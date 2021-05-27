Claressa Shields Sick Of The Doubters For Her Chances In MMA

On June 10th Claressa Shields will make her debut in MMA under the PFL banner. She has not even had her first fight yet and the hate is already strong against Shields. “I’m just sick of it, let me get my feet wet before you guys start talking trash,” stated Shields. “And I’ll say this as nice as I can I don’t care how long anybody has been doing MMA it’s going to be a challenge to 1. take me down, 2. Make me quit and 3. Eat these punches. All in all, I’m a fighter.”