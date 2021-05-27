Cancel
Louisiana State

Louisiana: Rochelle Augustus Charged with Multiple

Baton Rouge Woman, Shawnda Rochelle Augustus Charged with Wire Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft in Connection with Fraudulent Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits. (STL.News) A federal grand jury recently returned a seven-count indictment charging Shawnda Rochelle Augustus, age 39, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for allegedly obtaining and attempting to obtain unemployment benefits following the floods of 2016 and pandemic unemployment benefits in 2020. Augustus appeared for her arraignment and pled not guilty to the pending charges.

