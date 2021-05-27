Cancel
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Conditional Optional Redemption of all Outstanding Shares of its Series D Preferred Stock

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) (the "Company"), today announced the conditional optional redemption of all of the outstanding shares of its 7.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Series D Preferred Stock"). The optional redemption is contingent upon the Company having sufficient liquidity to complete such redemption on the redemption date, and the Company reserves the right to postpone or cancel any such voluntary redemption in its sole discretion.

