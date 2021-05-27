Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Conditional Optional Redemption of all Outstanding Shares of its Series D Preferred Stock

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation (RC) - Get Report ("Ready Capital" or the "Company") today announced that it priced an underwritten public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Stock") at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. The Company also granted a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of the Preferred Stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Preferred Stock will have a $25.00 per share liquidation preference. The Company will receive gross proceeds of $100,000,000 (or $115,000,000 if the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option in full) from the sale of the Preferred Stock before deducting the underwriting discounts and other estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to contribute the net proceeds from this offering to its operating partnership, Sutherland Partners, L.P., which in turn will use the net proceeds to redeem, in whole or in part, its 8.625% Series B Cumlative Preferred Stock and its 7.625% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, and may use the remainder of the net proceeds, if any, for general business purposes, which may include the repayment of borrowings outstanding under our loan repurchase agreements or credit facilities.