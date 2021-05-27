Man airlifted after being struck by train in Stockport

STOCKPORT — A man was airlifted to Albany Medical Center on Thursday after he was hit by an Amtrak passenger train in Stockport, authorities said. At about 2:02 p.m., Columbia County 911 sent Stockport and Stottville fire companies to the Amtrak train trestle, at the Stockport Boat Launch on Station Road, after receiving reports that a man who was fishing in the area of the trestle, was struck by a train and was thrown in the Hudson River.