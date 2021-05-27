Lack of supply drives down number of Americans buying homes in April

If you’ve looked at new houses, or shopped for wood to build a deck, tree house or new room, you know about the dramatic increase in lumber prices this summer. Local builder George Amedore, president of Amedore Homes, said one 8-foot-long 2-by-4 — the kind of lumber used to frame of a house — cost $2.78 on June 1, 2020. Today, that same piece is $10. Costs are up across the board, from concrete to PVC materials, wiring and appliances — but lumber has seen more than a 350 percent increase over the past year. It adds up to an average $36,000 increase to build a typical single-family house. Amedore, who builds condos, town houses and single-family houses, said it has forced him to add $25,000 to $65,000 to the price of a new home.