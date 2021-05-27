Cancel
Kaysville, UT

June Movie in the Park & Children Entrepreneur Market

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeritage Park in Kaysville June 19th. The Children Entrepreneur Market begins at 5:30pm and ends at 8:30pm. The Movie at dusk - featuring "Field of Dreams". Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella is inspired by a voice he can't ignore to pursue a dream he can hardly believe. Supported by his wife, Ray begins the quest by turning his ordinary cornfield into a place where dreams can come true.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heritage Park#Entrepreneur#Dreams#Dusk#Market#Turning
