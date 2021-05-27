Cancel
Project Safe Neighborhoods Grant Announcement

STL.News
STL.News
 7 days ago
Deadline for Grant Proposals Set for June 15, 2021. SHREVEPORT/ LAFAYETTE/ ALEXANDRIA/ LAKE CHARLES/ MONROE, LA (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook and the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Task Force announced the availability of approximately $154,931 in PSN grant funds for the Western District of Louisiana. The Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, and Bureau of Justice Assistance is seeking applications for funding of a grant under the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program. At least 30% ($41,831) of the grant funds must be designated for grants under the PSN Program to fund new and/or current gang violence reduction strategies in the Western District. In addition, approximately $97,607 can be designated to fund both new and/or current comprehensive gun crime and gang violence reduction strategies within the Western District.

STL.News

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

