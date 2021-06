CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The owner of the closed Cameo nightclub pleaded guilty Thursday to federal gun and tax crimes. Julian Rodgers admitted to underreporting his income by at least $100,000. According to a plea agreement, he reported his income as approximately $90,000 in 2017. The U.S. Attorney's Office said that wasn't even half of his income for that year and he failed to report at least $105,000.