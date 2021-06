UFC Vegas 27 was money. Suspense filled the card with the highest of highs and lows using an old company cliche. UFC lightweight Paul Felder hung up and gloves and delivered his retirement speech from the broadcast booth. Carla Esparza scored one of the most gentle TKO’s in the sport’s history, and Rob Font proved he belonged with the UFC’s elite. With elite status comes elite money, so that these elite rumors will feature none other than the Notorious Conor McGregor. Here’s what the rumor mill has in store for the Irishman.