Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Federal Way, WA

Woman shot with paintball while waiting at bus stop | Police blotter

By Olivia Sullivan
federalwaymirror.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrency loss: At about 6:16 p.m. near the 700 block of SW 337th Street, a woman was on her computer and clicked on a suspicious link. She was directed to a fake Microsoft employee and gave the suspect her financial account information to secure it. The woman checked her cryptocurrency account, Coinbase Pro, and noted she was missing approximately $60,000 worth of cryptocurrency. The woman was advised to change her account information and contact her banks.

www.federalwaymirror.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Federal Way, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Ford, WA
Federal Way, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Paintball#Transit Bus#Bus Stop#Armed Police#Armed Robbery#School Bus#Chevron#Rite Aid#Sacajawea Middle School#The Soundview Apartments#Man#Suspect#Stolen Truck#Gunpoint#Incident#Stolen Cash#First Degree Robbery#Sw 320th Street#Video Surveillance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Enumclaw, WAEnumclaw Courier Herald

Search for alleged car prowler at wake still active

Deputies still have an eye out for a man suspected of stealing from the vehicles of people attending a wake at Whitney Bridge Park in February. There have been no major updates in the case since the King County Sheriff’s Office sought the public’s help in identifying the man in April, spokesperson Tim Meyer said Thursday.
Washington Stateifiberone.com

DUI driver rolls over guardrail above I-90 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a Yakima man is recovering from some minor injuries after a rollover crash in Moses Lake early Saturday. Washington State Patrolman John Bryant says 50-year-old Gary Wolf was under the influence, which resulted in him driving erratically as he approached the Hiawatha Road overpass above I-90 at around 5:28 a.m.
Washington StateNY Daily News

Tesla on autopilot slams into Washington sheriff deputy’s patrol car

A Tesla on autopilot crashed into a Washington sheriff deputy’s patrol car on Saturday, extensively damaging both vehicles. According to KOMO News, less than a minute after Snohomish County deputy parked on the shoulder of a road and exited his vehicle at a crash site, the Tesla slammed into the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Auburn, WAauburn-reporter.com

Auburn man charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of 8-year-old Federal Way girl

An Auburn man has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old Federal Way girl last month. Andre M. Jimerson, 35, turned himself in to Kent Police on May 11. Jimerson is facing charges of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He has been accused of handling a gun that went off inside a Federal Way apartment, according to King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office documents.
Federal Way, WAPosted by
KING 5

Crews respond to serious crash in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash involving multiple vehicles in Federal Way Friday night. It happened around 10 p.m. on Pacific Highway S. at S. 283rd Street, according to South King Fire. Firefighters and paramedics are on the scene. The northbound lanes of the...
Washington StateMarietta Daily Journal

Washington state man jailed on terroristic threats charge

Darren Rice, 22, from the Seattle, Washington, area was arrested early Monday on Swan Point Drive northeast of Rome after threatening to kill a family member. When police arrived, Rice resisted arrest, screaming obscenities as he was being placed into a patrol vehicle. After he got to the jail, he gave a false name.
Snohomish, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Puget Sound police agencies join forces to stop street racing

SEATTLE — As street racing and related activities have increased across the region, police agencies across Puget Sound banded together to identify and arrest suspected racers. Early this year, agencies in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties coordinated to investigate street racing and street and freeway takeovers with support from local...
Tukwila, WAfederalwaymirror.com

Man charged with unlawful possession of firearm after allegedly attempting to steal a motorcycle

A Tukwila man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after allegedly pulling out a gun after attempting to steal a motorcycle in Federal Way on May 4. Dereas S. Kinniebrew, 24, was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm by King County Superior Court on May 6. After a felony conviction in juvenile court for a residential burglary in February 2013, Kinniebrew was forbidden from possessing any firearms.
Seattle, WAwestsideseattle.com

Man with a gun arrested in harassment incident in White Center

Around 10 minutes before 8pm Seattle Police responded to the report of a "man with a gun" call in the 9400 block of Delridge Way SW. A tactical response was put in place prior to arrival at the scene. According to the police report, "The suspect was advised over the...
Washington Statefederalwaymirror.com

State Patrol leads multi-agency effort to stop street racing

Multiple agencies are working together in an effort to curtail illegal street racing in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties. The Washington State Patrol said the emphasis is in response to the street/freeway takeover activities across the region and the inherent recklessness of those in attendance, according to a May 14 press release.
Federal Way, WAauburnexaminer.com

Detectives Seeking Witnesses To A Shooting on SR 167

At approximately 1:10 pm on Saturday, May 8, 2021, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a 9-1-1 call from an individual that advised they were shot at by another vehicle SB SR 167 just south of S. 277th St. The victim who was driving the gray Dodge Ram pictured below...
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Enumclaw, WASeattle Times

Missing swimmer found dead in Green River in Enumclaw

A 21-year-old man died Friday afternoon while trying to rescue his girlfriend in the Green River near Enumclaw, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and rescue teams were called to the river after the man’s girlfriend somehow found herself in the water near the Gorge Bridge and started struggling to return to shore, said sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer. Her boyfriend tried to help, but got caught in the water himself, Meyer said.
Enumclaw, WAseattlepi.com

Officials recover body of man who drowned in Green River

ENUMCLAW, Wash. (AP) — King County Sheriff Department deputies and members of the Marine Rescue Dive Unit recovered the body of a man who was presumed drowned at the Green River Gorge Bridge near Enumclaw. The sheriff’s office says they received reports that a man had fallen into the river...
Enumclaw, WAq13fox.com

Body of man recovered from Green River after girlfriend slips, falls into the water

ENUMCLAW, Wash. - A 21-year-old man has died after trying to save his girlfriend who accidentally slipped and fell into the Green River Friday evening. King County Sheriff's Office deputies and members of the Marine Rescue Dive Unit (MRDU) responded to a missing swimmer around 5 p.m. near the Green River Bridge in Enumclaw. Officials told Q13 News a couple was at the bridge when the man went to help his girlfriend who fell into the river.
King County, WAyaktrinews.com

WSP teams with local agencies to tackle street racing

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Street racing is glorified by Fast and the Furious movies and classic cartoons, but in the real world, it poses a significant danger to the community. For that reason, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) is teaming with regional police agencies to stop a recent influx of street racing throughout the state.