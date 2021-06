Following a new Royal Decree of 11 May 2021 (BSG 14 May 2021), the employer can buy COVID self-tests at pharmacies. The company can provide its personnel with these self-tests, although without any further obligation. Until mid-May, only occupational health physicians could obtain COVID test-kits from the government for testing company personnel. These test-kits consisted of nose swabs to be applied by a doctor or nurse and the results had to be interpreted by medically trained personnel. The test-kits were delivered directly to the occupational health physicians.