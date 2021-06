CVE-2017-5715 (variant 2), also known as Spectre, as most people know by now is a serious problem affecting a large number of computers across the world. RedHat previously released patches to mitigate this issue, however, in a rather controversial move, has decided to roll back these changes after complaints about systems failing to boot with the new patches, and instead is now recommending that, “subscribers contact their CPU OEM vendor to download the latest microcode/firmware for their processor.”