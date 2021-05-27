Swarm of cicadas won’t be in Oklahoma for years

Billions of cicadas, known as Brood X, are taking over people’s backyard in other parts of the country but Green Country won’t see this round of large insects for quite a while.

The group has been underground for the past 17 years, emerging now in the range of Tennessee to New York to find a mate.

Dr. Wyatt Hoback, an Entomology professor at OSU, says this brood is the largest emergence of the bugs in the U.S. with billions of periodic cicadas singing their song across the Northeast.

After living underground for most of their lives, they surface for two weeks, find a mate, lay eggs, and then die.

In Oklahoma, however, this periodic cicada is below our feet, still growing and won’t come up until 2032.

The reason behind the cicadas surfacing up north, but not here in Green Country is because different broods are on different schedules across the country. We will, however, see a different cicada species at the end of summer that is seen annually.

The loud singing you hear from cicadas is the males mating song. Other than the noise, they are harmless. No stinging or biting.

