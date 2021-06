A Knott Co man has been sentenced in a federal drug and weapons case. According to reports, 47 year-old Gary Amburgey of Hindman, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and using a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. As a result of Amburgey’s plea, a charge of felon in possession of a firearm was dismissed. In late 2018 and early 2019, Amburgey admitted that he obtained five ounces of meth in order to distribute. Amburgey was facing a potential life sentence, but now will receive 10 years, five years on each charge that will run consecutively. Amburgey is being held in the Pike Co Detention Center, until he is transfered to a federal prison.