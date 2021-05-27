Tri State clubs feature heavily in upcoming NISA Independent Cup

A look at whats happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Manchester City and Chelsea meet in an all-English final in Porto. City is looking to win the competition for the first time and is making its debut in the final. It would be a third title, though, for its manager, Pep Guardiola, who won it twice with Barcelona (2009, 2011). Chelsea is seeking a second Champions League title, after 2012, which is the last time the team was in the final. Thomas Tuchel is the first manager to reach the final with different clubs in successive seasons, having lost with Paris Saint-Germain last year. The match was moved to Porto from Istanbul because of travel restrictions during the pandemic.