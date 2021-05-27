Cancel
Billings, MT

Billings Public Library set to lift more restrictions June 1

By Brianna West
KULR8
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILLINGS - The Billings Public Library announced via press release they will offer more services and access to public spaces in the library starting Tuesday, June 1. 2-hour visitation limit for all patron visits per person/per day. All public computers will be available for 2-hour sessions per day/per person (cleaning...

