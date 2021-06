HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Two persons were injured in a pair of Hillsdale County crashes on Tuesday. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says the first crash took place at about 2:00 p.m. on South Hillsdale Road north of East Card Road as a school bus was stopped nearby. Deputies report 40-year-old Angela Payne of Jonesville was able to avoid a car stopped for the bus but ran off the road and into a ditch. The vehicle then overturned.