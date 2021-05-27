Extreme heat on for Memorial Day weekend

Be prepared for active weather and elevated fire danger to return to our region today. We'll also be staying on the hotter side today, but are not expected to be as hot as Thursday. High pressure off the coast has kept us hot and dry this week, but that is tracking west off the coast in the Pacific as an area of low pressure sags south towards northern California from the Pacific Northwest today. That area of low pressure will bring more clouds, a modest cooling trend, and the potential for unstable conditions to our forecast today and Saturday. The threat of thunderstorms will be returning this afternoon, and is driving high fire danger. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger is set to go into effect at 2pm today and last through 11pm tonight for portions of Siskiyou and Modoc Counties. The best chance for active weather will be in our higher elevations closest to the Oregon border today, but there will also be a chance for some active weather in the far northern end of the valley tonight. There is not expected to be a lot of moisture associated with this active weather, and dry lightning could spark fires in remote areas. Localized gusty winds will also be a concern in areas around thunderstorms, where north gusts to 40mph will be possible. Temperatures are starting out in the 50's to 60's in the valley and foothills this morning, and most mountain areas are starting out in the 30's to 40's this morning. Clouds will be increasing across our region today, with partly to mostly cloudy skies in our northern zones this afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected in the mid valley and foothills on Friday afternoon. Most of us will have winds out of the south to 15mph, with gusts to 20mph this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to end up in the upper 80's to mid 90's in the valley, mid 70's to mid 80's in the foothills, and 70's to lower 80's in our mountain zones later today.