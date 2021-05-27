Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butte County, CA

Extreme heat on for Memorial Day weekend

By Natalie Hanson
Oroville Mercury-Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA late spring heat wave will cause high risk over the Memorial Day Weekend for much of Northern California, including Butte County’s valleys and foothills. National Weather Service Sacramento meteorologist Idamis Del Valle said Thursday temperatures are projected to be 15 to 25 degrees above normal, recorded local averages Saturday through Wednesday. Any travelers, hikers, campers or outdoor enthusiasts with plans to spend time outdoors over the holiday weekend should prepare for excessive heat.

www.orovillemr.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butte County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Sierra Nevada#Late Spring#Heating#Northern California#Heat Risk#Excessive Heat#Saturday Temperatures#Thursday Temperatures#Humidity#Open Sunday#Outdoors#Sacramento Valley#Daytime Highs#Temporary Cooling#Depot Park#Periods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
ABC10

Mild week of weather ahead for Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Early May in Northern California has seen lots of extreme weather. The month kicked off with warm and windy fire conditions, setting up up two weekends of red flag warnings, which resulted in a number of grassfires in Northern California. This week, however, we return to normal...
Sacramento, CAYubaNet

Chance of showers and thunderstorms continue today and into Monday

May 15, 2021 – Cooling trend continues today, with slightly warmer temperatures returning early next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this weekend, mainly over the mountains, though a few storms may migrate into the lower elevations later this afternoon and this evening. Satellite imagery indicates the closed mid/upper...
South Lake Tahoe, CAPosted by
ABC10

3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was felt near Lake Tahoe Monday afternoon. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake happened around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, May 17. The epicenter was in the middle of the lake, about 15 miles north of South Lake Tahoe, west of Carson City, Nevada and southeast of Truckee.
Environmentactionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Warm & sunny few days before cool & cloudy mid-week

It was an active few days with scattered thunderstorms in our region and small lightning-fires. In total most saw at least a trace amount of rain but only a few locations saw more than a quarter inch of rain. Keep an eye out for fires in the next few days as embers created by lightning can stay quiet for a while before emerging.
Redding, CAkrcrtv.com

Scattered thunderstorms this evening and Saturday afternoon/evening

Most of the thunderstorm activity Friday has been in Siskiyou, Modoc and Shasta Counties with a slight chance for some activity later this evening and tonight in the Redding area. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Siskiyou and Modoc Counties due to the potential for abundant lightning and...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
Sacramento News Watch

Sacramento Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sacramento: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Sacramento, CASFGate

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CAZ013-172330- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...78 to 86 lower. elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 54 higher. elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest. winds up to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64...
Sacramento, CAabc10.com

Thunderstorm threaten Sierra this weekend

CALIFORNIA, USA — Northern California is moving into cooler conditions for the weekend, but a thunderstorm threat emerges for the higher elevations. Starting Friday, most Valley temperatures should see highs move into the 80s. This is a change from recent temperatures as most locations have been well above May average temperatures with early season fire risk.
El Dorado County, CAvillagelife.com

Depleted snowpack runoff lands 41 counties in drought

SACRAMENTO — El Dorado County has been added to the state’s list of counties declared to be in a drought. Gov. Gavin Newsom recently expanded his April 21 drought emergency proclamation to include Klamath River, Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and Tulare Lake watershed counties where accelerated action is needed to protect public health, safety and the environment. Forty-one counties are now under a drought state of emergency, representing 30% of the state’s population.
Environmentactionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Threat of thunderstorms brings high fire danger today

Be prepared for active weather and elevated fire danger to return to our region today. We'll also be staying on the hotter side today, but are not expected to be as hot as Thursday. High pressure off the coast has kept us hot and dry this week, but that is tracking west off the coast in the Pacific as an area of low pressure sags south towards northern California from the Pacific Northwest today. That area of low pressure will bring more clouds, a modest cooling trend, and the potential for unstable conditions to our forecast today and Saturday. The threat of thunderstorms will be returning this afternoon, and is driving high fire danger. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger is set to go into effect at 2pm today and last through 11pm tonight for portions of Siskiyou and Modoc Counties. The best chance for active weather will be in our higher elevations closest to the Oregon border today, but there will also be a chance for some active weather in the far northern end of the valley tonight. There is not expected to be a lot of moisture associated with this active weather, and dry lightning could spark fires in remote areas. Localized gusty winds will also be a concern in areas around thunderstorms, where north gusts to 40mph will be possible. Temperatures are starting out in the 50's to 60's in the valley and foothills this morning, and most mountain areas are starting out in the 30's to 40's this morning. Clouds will be increasing across our region today, with partly to mostly cloudy skies in our northern zones this afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected in the mid valley and foothills on Friday afternoon. Most of us will have winds out of the south to 15mph, with gusts to 20mph this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to end up in the upper 80's to mid 90's in the valley, mid 70's to mid 80's in the foothills, and 70's to lower 80's in our mountain zones later today.
PoliticsEureka Times-Standard

Capitol Tracker | Mike McGuire talks wildfire prevention at town hall

North Coast state Sen. Mike McGuire held a virtual town hall meeting at noon Monday to discuss wildfire prevention measures the state is taking. “Let’s be honest,” McGuire said during the town hall meeting. “Northern California, especially the North Coast and the North Bay, have seen some of the most devastating impacts related to wildfire compared to any other region in the United States of America. And what we know is the era of mega-fires is here. Thousands of homes and buildings over the last six years, since 2015, over 2.5 million acres have burned between the Oregon border and the Golden Gate Bridge.”
Shasta, CAactionnewsnow.com

Small fires are being reported across Northern California

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Action News Now is receiving multiple reports concerning small fires in the Northern California region. The photo on this article shows a map from #FireMappers - Wildfire Early Notification Map that was captured at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021. The map shows several new...
Tahoe City, CAPosted by
Only In Northern California

Spend A Relaxing Day Floating Down The Truckee River In Northern California For A Family-Friendly Adventure

What’s your favorite way to cool off when the temperatures start to soar? Beach days are great and nothing beats a dip in a lake, river, or swimming pool, but we’re here to show you a way that you can keep cool while also making unforgettable memories. The Truckee River is a river in Northern […] The post Spend A Relaxing Day Floating Down The Truckee River In Northern California For A Family-Friendly Adventure appeared first on Only In Your State.
California StateSFGate

Sea foraging for kombu on California's Central Coast

Raised in Northern California in the 1980s, seaweed has been a part of my diet since childhood. At a time when my rural Mendocino County hometown didn’t yet have a sushi restaurant, my mom would stock up on crispy, nearly translucent sheets of paper-like nori for us to roll our own maki sushi at home. And my favorite part of the miso soup we’d get on our trips to San Francisco’s Japantown was the chewy, slippery pieces of wakame that I’d slurp down with rich, salty umami broth and tiny cubes of tofu.
Shasta, CAkymkemp.com

Lightning Has Struck the Shasta-Trinity National Forest Over 100 Times

Northern California is currently experiencing a significant lightning event, which began on May 13 and is continuing into this evening. As of this afternoon, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest has received over 100 strikes. As of 7pm on May 15, nine fires have been confirmed, the largest of which is 2...
Butte County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL TEHAMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL SHASTA COUNTIES At 652 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Whitmore, or 9 miles northwest of Shingletown, moving southwest at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Redding, Shingletown, Palo Cedro, Anderson, Whitmore, Inwood, Millville, Paynes Creek and Manton. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
EnvironmentSFGate

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CAZ080-172300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,. .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Light winds. becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds. 5 to 10...