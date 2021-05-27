Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The long-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro could arrive in September

By Tom Maxwell
inputmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Switch Pro may actually be on the way, with Bloomberg reporting that Nintendo will begin assembly as soon as July with a release in September or October. The upgraded Switch is said to feature a larger 7-inch display and a new Nvidia graphics chip capable of 4K output when docked with a TV.

www.inputmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronics#Handheld#Console Gamers#Video Games And Consoles#Xbox Gamers#Bloomberg#Animal Crossing#Xbox Series S X#E3#Feature#Hardware Improvements#Graphics Chips#4k Output#Dated Hardware#Releases#Bluetooth Headphones#October#Updated Designs#Mid Cycle Refreshes#Titles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
SONY
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Can’t wait for Nintendo Switch Pro? Onexplayer handheld PC is the answer

The Nintendo Switch has stolen all the headlines when it comes to handheld gaming in recent years – so much so that at times it seems its only rival is that of its rumored upcoming successor, the Nintendo Switch Pro. But there’s a small army of handheld PCs rising through the ranks, ready to challenge the Nintendo Switch’s portable dominance, with all the flexibility that PC gaming comes with. The Onexplayer is one such upstart, and makes the best case yet for bringing PC gaming to the palm of your hands.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Amazon Mexico lists New Nintendo Switch Pro and quickly removes it

Amazon Mexico has perhaps jumped the gun and listed a New Nintendo Switch Pro system for sale. Pricing and a release date weren’t announced in the listing and it has since been removed. Bloomberg and Eurogamer have both said that a reveal for the revised Switch system is imminent, so hopefully we won’t have long to wait until Nintendo unveils the more powerful system which is said to replace the current Switch and will be sold alongside the cheaper Switch Lite system.
Video GamesDigital Trends

No, Valve’s rumored SteamPal won’t be a Nintendo Switch killer

A Nintendo Switch killer may be in the works … or another attempt at one, at least. Ars Technica reports that Valve is working on a portable console code-named SteamPal. Details on the rumored project are a little hazy. Ars Technica says that multiple sources confirmed that the hardware has quietly been in development for a while now. That report was backed up this week when SteamDB operator Pavel Djundik found references to the device in a Steam update.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

If the Switch Pro’s official name isn’t the Super Nintendo Switch I’ll never trust Nintendo again

As a games writer, console names are incredibly important to me. I’ve got to type whatever a company ends up callings its hardware tens of thousands of times, so it’s something I take an interest in. With rumors of an impending “Switch Pro,” I have to wonder what route Nintendo will take. Since it’s almost assuredly a midlife refresh and not an entirely new console, “Super Nintendo Switch” is the most obvious name, and if Nintendo doesn’t go with it, I’m not sure I can handle it.
Video GamesSamMobile

Samsung will provide a big upgrade for the Nintendo Switch Pro

It’s been four years since the Nintendo Switch has been on the market. It has proven to be one of Nintendo’s best-selling consoles. So it goes without saying that a lot of people are looking forward to its successor. Reports suggest that the successor will be called the Nintendo Switch...
Video GamesPocket-lint.com

Nintendo Switch Pro announcement due 'within weeks'

(Pocket-lint) - We've known for some time that the Nintendo Switch Pro is in the pipeline. Now it seems that the new console could potentially be announced within weeks with a release date of September. We believe the new Switch Pro will have new internals including vastly improved Nvidia graphics...
Video Gamesnotebookcheck.net

Upgraded Nintendo Switch could be released soon but fans should expect a higher introductory price for the next-gen "Pro" console

An article from Bloomberg has shared some information about the new Nintendo Switch that many believe will be delighting fans at some point in 2021. The report agrees that an upgraded console should make an appearance this year, arguably earlier than many thought. It’s possible the next-gen Switch could be announced before E3 (June 12-15) with parts being shipped for assembly in July. Bloomberg opines that this could lead to a release for the upgraded Nintendo Switch at some point in September, when it would be sold alongside the Nintendo Switch Lite.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Nintendo Switch Pro Will Have Same Size As Current Console, Bigger Dock With 2 USB 3.0, Ethernet Ports – Rumor

The new Nintendo Switch "Pro" revision will have the same size of the current Switch model, but a slightly bigger dock with some additional features. In a new report on Spanish website Vandal, it has been revealed that the yet to be announced console will have the same size as the current base model, but, as already revealed by insiders, a slightly bigger OLED screen. The console will feature a new placement for the Micro SD slot that will be easier to access than in the current model and a slightly bigger dock that will feature 2 USB 3.0 ports and an ethernet port which will finally allow for better internet connectivity for online games. Among other details revealed in the report, whose information comes from a Chinese accessories manufacturer, include full compatibility with the current Joy-Con controllers and a 4K resolution output.