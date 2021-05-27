NY Jets: Zach Wilson starts OTAs strong; How he looked in practice and what's next
FLORHAM PARK — It took less than a month for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson to impress his coach with his dedication to learning the new playbook. "He's relentless, in terms of his want for knowledge, in terms of studying," Jets coach Robert Saleh said Thursday morning, exactly four weeks after the Jets drafted Wilson No. 2 overall in the NFL Draft. "He's got a lot of horsepower in his mind. And he's not afraid to use all of it."www.app.com