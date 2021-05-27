Cancel
Lake City, CO

OHVs are Back for the Season in Lake City

kvnf.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReporter Laura Palmisano speaks to Hinsdale County Sheriff Chris Kambish about the pilot program allowing Off Highway Vehicles on a 3-mile section of a state highway so they can access the Alpine Loop, a route connecting Lake City to Silverton and Ouray. Now in its third year, the program is seasonal from the end of May through September. Last year an increase in tourism including additional OHVs led to more complaints to the sheriff's office about OVHs not following rules and causing disturbances.

www.kvnf.org
