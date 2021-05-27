Cancel
Travis, Sexton to team for radio show in Limbaugh's old home

Times Daily
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The late Rush Limbaugh's radio syndicators said Thursday they will team personalities Clay Travis and Buck Sexton for a new show in Limbaugh's old time slot. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription...

www.timesdaily.com
EntertainmentPost-Star

2 conservative pundits to fill Rush Limbaugh's radio time slot

The company that syndicated Rush Limbaugh's radio program, Premiere Networks, announced Thursday that Clay Travis and Buck Sexton will launch a new three-hour show in his old time slot. The program, "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show," will begin airing June 21 from noon to 3 p.m. ET, Premiere...
EntertainmentRadio Online

Clay Travis and Buck Sexton to Take Over Rush Slot

The replacements for the "Rush Limbaugh Show" have been announced. Conservative talkers Clay Travis and Buck Sexton will take over the late Limbaugh's three-hour time slot (Noon-3pm ET) according to distributor Premiere Networks. Listeners can expect similar conservative, right-wing fare, tackling news stories of the day, politics and current events,...
CelebritiesThe Sun US

Who will be Rush Limbaugh’s replacement?

THE voice of conservative American Rush Limbaugh passed away on February 17, after battling stage four lung cancer for over a year. Limbaugh, 70, dominated the airwaves for over three decades with his show The Rush Limbaugh Show, which drew a weekly audience of more than 15 million listeners. Who...
TV & VideosPosted by
Axios

Audacy to air Dana Loesch instead of "The Rush Limbaugh Show"

Audacy, the radio giant formerly called Entercom, has struck a multi-station, two-year deal to broadcast Dana Loesch’s nationally-syndicated ‘The Dana Show’ in 11 markets, executives tell Axios. Why it matters: It's the first example of a major radio network opting not to air the show pioneered by the late Rush...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump to be guest on Bongino's debut episode of radio show

Former President Trump is slated to appear on the debut episode of Dan Bongino’s radio show Monday. Cumulus Media’s Westwood One said in a statement on Friday that Trump will join the second hour of the “The Dan Bongino Show,” which will air Monday-Friday from noon to 3 p.m. Eastern.
Entertainmentalbuquerqueexpress.com

Audacy and Radio America Reach Multi-Platform Deal to Expand Dana Loesch's Award-Winning Radio Show

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Today, Radio America and Audacy announced a multi-station deal that will broadcast Dana Loesch's nationally syndicated 'The Dana Show' in eleven (11) Audacy markets; most will replace the late Rush Limbaugh in the 12 p.m.-3 p.m. ET time slot. This move will expand her show to more than 230 stations nationwide. Audacy will also become the exclusive audio streaming provider for The Dana Show. In addition, Audacy and Loesch will collaborate on the co-development and production of her first-ever original on-demand podcast. The Dana Show will replace Rush Limbaugh's program in Kansas City, Las Vegas, Richmond, Wichita, Gainesville, and Greenville-Spartanburg, with additional station clearances in Philadelphia, Austin, Buffalo, St. Louis and Hartford, in a move that further solidifies her role at the top of talk radio.
MusicWashington Times

'Appetite' for anger wanes on talk radio

The search continues to fill the vast void left in the talk radio airwaves following the death of Rush Limbaugh, who drew a consistent audience of 14 million listeners according to Talkers Magazine. The process of finding a replacement for the much revered Limbaugh, however, also is providing a potential...
TV & Videoswfirnews.com

WFIR to air Travis & Sexton at debut, long-term decision pending

WFIR has heard from many listeners who understandably want to know what program will replace Rush Limbaugh between noon and 3:00 pm. The Rush Limbaugh show is syndicated by Premiere Networks, and WFIR remains under contract to carry its supplied program — which has continued to be the Rush Limbaugh show, with recent rotations of hosts.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: It took Rush Limbaugh’s death for station to sever ties

Regarding Joe Holleman’s article “New KMOX show brings ‘local’ back to midday news-talk in St. Louis” (May 4): Finally. KMOX newscasters talk as if they are enjoying a fresh start post-Rush Limbaugh. Those poor staffers bullied into keeping the Limbaugh program for fear of a ratings drop. It took the...
Businessinsideradio.com

Fox Corp. Buys Clay Travis’ Sports-Focused Outkick Media.

Fox Corp. is acquiring Clay Travis’ Outkick Media, including its fledging Outkick Podcast Network. Fox will operate the digital media platform as an independent brand and leverage its content across the company’s existing platforms. Outkick founder Clay Travis, who hosts the Fox Sports Radio show and podcast “Outkick the Coverage,” will remain with Outkick as President.